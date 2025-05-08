The Boston Red Sox (19-19) and Texas Rangers (18-19) battle in the final contest of a three-game series on Thursday afternoon. After the Rangers picked up the win in Game 1, it was a different story on Wednesday. The Red Sox beat Texas 6-4. Jack Leiter (2-1, 4.58 ERA) is expected to start for Texas, while Brayan Bello (2-0, 2.55 ERA) will take the hill for Boston.

First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. Boston is a -134 favorite on the money line (risk $134 to win $100) in the latest Rangers vs. Red Sox odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Rangers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Rangers vs. Red Sox money line: Texas +116, Boston -134 at FanDuel

Rangers vs. Red Sox over/under: 9.5 runs

Rangers vs. Red Sox run line: Boston -1.5 (+152)

Why the Rangers can cover

Outfielder Wyatt Langford owns the pop to create extra base hits with the patience to stay composed at the plate. He's hitting a team-high .280 to go along with six home runs and 14 RBI. Langford goes into this game having recorded a hit in five of his last six games. On May 4 against the Mariners, the 23-year-old was 1-of-3 with a base hit and one run driven in.

Adolis Garcia brings another impactful hitter to the dish. Garcia has five home runs with a team-high 20 RBI. The 32-year-old also has 30 hits and seven doubles under his belt. In Game 1 of the series on Tuesday, Garcia went 3-of-3 with three singles and one RBI.

Why the Red Sox can cover

Third baseman Alex Bregman is an all-around weapon for the Red Sox. Thus far, he's leading the team in batting average (.327), home runs (9), RBI (30), OBP (.401), and hits (48). In last night's game against the Rangers, Bregman went 3-of-4 with a double, one homer, and three RBI. He's finished with a double in four of his last six games.

Outfielder Wilyer Abreu is a strong and powerful hitter at the plate. Thus far this season, Abreu is hitting .294 with nine dingers and 25 RBI. In addition, he's recorded 35 hits and seven doubles. On May 4 versus the Twins, Abreu went 3-of-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored.

How to make Rangers vs. Red Sox picks

