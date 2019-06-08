Red Sox vs. Rays odds, line: MLB picks, June 8 predictions from model on 25-15 roll

The Tampa Bay Rays will look to continue their road success when they take on American League East Division rival Boston in the first game of a doubleheader. The Rays (38-23) have won three in a row and are 21-9 on the road this season, while the Red Sox (33-30) have won four of five overall and are 14-13 at home. Saturday's Game 1 is set to begin at 1:05 p.m. ET from Fenway Park in Boston. The teams have played six times this season with the road team winning each game. The latest Red Sox vs. Rays odds show Boston at -160 on the money line (risk $160 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Red Sox vs. Rays picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model has taken into account that Boston third baseman Rafael Devers (.311) has 23 multi-hit games this season, including five three-hit games, while Xander Bogaerts (.301) continues his hot hitting.

The model has taken into account that Boston third baseman Rafael Devers (.311) has 23 multi-hit games this season, including five three-hit games, while Xander Bogaerts (.301) continues his hot hitting. He has six multi-hit games over the past 10, going 16-for-42 (.381) with five doubles, three homers and eight RBIs in that span. Left fielder Andrew Benintendi (.266) is red hot and has hit safely in six straight games, going 9-for-27 (.333) with three doubles and an RBI.

This red-hot lineup will take on Tampa Bay starter Ryan Yarbrough, who has a 6.23 ERA on the season. Bogaerts (.333 vs. Yarbrough), Devers (.500) and J.D. Martinez (.571) are among the Boston hitters who have hit him well in the past.

But just because Boston has been hot of late does not mean it is the best value on the Red Sox vs. Rays money line.

That's because the Rays have had the Red Sox's number of late, winning four straight against them in Boston and six of nine at Fenway Park. Statistically, Tampa Bay has the edge when it comes to pitching, including in ERA (2.99 to 4.37), walks allowed (178 to 199), strikeouts-to-walks ratio (3.29 to 3.06), opponents' batting average (,220 to .239) and WHIP (1.13 to 1.26). Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (.255) has been dominant at the plate the past three games, going 6-for-11 (.545) with a double, home run and four RBIs.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe (.277) is 5-for-14 with a double, triple, home run and two RBIs against the Red Sox this year, while right fielder Avisail Garcia (.304) has an eight-game hitting streak, going 15-for-36 (.417) with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs during that stretch. First baseman Ji-Man Choi (.275) has been on fire, going 7-for-12 (.583) with a double, home run and two RBIs over the past four games.

So who wins Rays vs. Red Sox? And which side of the money line has all the value?