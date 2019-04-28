Red Sox vs. Rays odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for Chris Sale vs. Tyler Glasnow from advanced model

After sweeping a three-game series at Tampa Bay last week, Boston looks to earn a split of its rain-shortened two-game series on Sunday. The Red Sox (11-16) have dominated the all-time series and have also won the last three season series. The Rays (17-9), meanwhile, will be going for their eighth series win of the season in nine attempts overall. Sunday's game time is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. Boston has beaten Tampa Bay 217 out of 377 games. The Red Sox are -156 on the money line, up from an open of -139, meaning a $156 wager would net $100. The over-under for total runs scored is eight in the latest Rays vs. Red Sox odds, and the run-line is Boston -1.5. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before laying any Red Sox vs. Rays picks of your own.

The model knows defending World Champion Red Sox are off to a slow start, but are showing signs of life. Boston has won two of its last three games and five of eight. The Red Sox have dominated the Rays in the past and hold a 117-70 edge in games played in Boston. Left-hander Chris Sale (0-4, 7.43 ERA) gets the nod as the starter. He held Detroit to just two runs over five innings in his last start, including 10 strikeouts. He has fanned 24 hitters on the season, while walking just seven.

Mookie Betts (.267) is a major reason why Boston's bats appear to be waking up. He was 2-for-5 with a home run in Saturday's loss and has had six multiple-hit games over the last eight, including four doubles and two homers in that stretch. Boston is also 3-1 (+210) against teams like Tampa that are allowing fewer than 3.9 runs.

But just because Boston has had Tampa Bay's number does not mean it will provide value on the Red Sox vs. Rays money line.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow (4-0, 1.53 ERA) gets the start on the mound and is one of the reasons the Rays are off to such a fast start. In five starts, he has allowed just 21 hits and five earned runs, while striking out 29 batters. He has a 0.92 WHIP. Outfielder Tommy Pham has hit safely in seven of the past eight games, including multiple hits in four of those.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe (.291) is coming off a series where he went 4-for-11 with a double and two RBIs against the Royals. Tampa Bay has been tough to beat and has the edge in most statistical categories, including ERA (3.07 to 5.44), batting average (.262 to .239), on-base percentage (.340 to .319) and slugging percentage (.452 to .393).

