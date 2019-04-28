Red Sox vs. Rays odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for Chris Sale vs. Tyler Glasnow from model on 14-5 roll

The Tampa Bay Rays look to complete a two-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday following Saturday's 2-1 victory. The Rays (17-9) have won seven of their first eight series, while the Red Sox (11-16) have won two of their last three. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The latest Rays vs. Red Sox odds show Boston as a -156 favorite on the money line (risk $156 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Red Sox vs. Rays picks of your own, you should see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that left-hander Chris Sale (0-4, 7.43 ERA) takes the mound for Boston. Since coming over from the White Sox, Sale has a 5-1 mark against Tampa Bay. Sale, who has struggled early, showed progress the last time out, striking out 10 while allowing two runs over five innings against the Tigers. He has seven walks and 24 strikeouts this season.

Right fielder Mookie Betts (.267) has been red-hot. He was 2-for-5 with a home run on Saturday and has six multi-hit games over the past eight, which includes four doubles and two home runs. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has a six-game hitting streak.

But just because Boston has had Tampa Bay's number does not mean it will provide value on the Red Sox vs. Rays money line.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow (4-0, 1.53 ERA) gets the start on the mound and is one of the reasons the Rays are off to such a fast start. In five starts, he has allowed just 21 hits and five earned runs, while striking out 29 batters. He has a 0.92 WHIP. Outfielder Tommy Pham has hit safely in seven of the past eight games, including multiple hits in four of those.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe (.291) is coming off a series where he went 4-for-11 with a double and two RBIs against the Royals. Tampa Bay has been tough to beat and has the edge in most statistical categories, including ERA (3.07 to 5.44), batting average (.262 to .239), on-base percentage (.340 to .319) and slugging percentage (.452 to .393).

