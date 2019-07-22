Red Sox vs. Rays odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 22 from model on 27-10 roll

American League East rivals chasing the New York Yankees face off on Monday night, as the Tampa Bay Rays host the Boston Red Sox for a 7:10 p.m. ET first pitch at Tropicana Field. The Rays (57-45) and Red Sox (54-46) are both solidly behind the Yankees (64-34) in the division but they're in the hunt for an AL Wild Card berth. Neither team comes in particularly hot: Tampa had lost five in a row before edging the White Sox 4-2 on Sunday, Boston is coming off a series loss to the downtrodden Orioles. Boston is -121 on the money line (risk $121 to win $100) while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 8.5 in the latest Red Sox vs. Rays odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Red Sox vs. Rays picks of your own down.

The computer knows that Boston's offense has found its groove in July. Since the calendar turned, the Red Sox are hitting an impressive .297 and averaging 6.9 runs per game. That mammoth offense faces Jalen Beeks (5-0, 2.78 ERA) for his first start of the season after 20 relief appearances. Beeks made one start last year, giving up six runs over four innings.

The team responds when Eduardo Rodriguez (11-4, 4.34) is on the hill. Boston has won an astonishing 18 of his last 22 road starts. The Sox have also taken five of six against left-handed starters.

But just because Boston has experience on the mound and a dialed-in offense does not mean it is the best value on the Red Sox vs. Rays money line.

Tampa is averaging 4.6 runs in July and 4.5 runs at home this season. The offense has hit lefties hard and it faces Rodriguez, who has struggled against the Rays. In four career starts at Tropicana Field, Rodriguez is 0-2 with a 7.11 ERA. Against the Rays twice this season, he's allowed eight runs over 11 innings of work.

When it comes to hitting against lefties, these teams are nearly identical in production. The Rays are batting .252 on the year with an OPS of .726, while the Red Sox are .249 hitting with a .742 OPS.

