Red Sox vs. Rays odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 22 from proven model on 27-10 roll

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox each have high goals for 2019. Those goals are still attainable, and games like Monday's matchup between the teams may help decide which team accomplishes them. The Rays host the Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. ET in a nationally-televised showdown featuring teams solidly in the American League Wild Card race. Tampa (57-45) and Boston (54-46) are the first two teams out of the two AL Wild Card slots, currently held by the Indians (57-41) and Athletics (57-43). Both are well behind the Yankees (63-33) in the AL East. The latest Red Sox vs. Rays odds have Boston as a -130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100), while Tampa is posted at +111. The over-under for total runs scored is set at 8.5.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 27-10 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, returning over $2,000 on the season to $100 bettors.

The model has dialed in on Red Sox vs. Rays. It's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value.

The computer knows that Boston's offense has found its groove in July. Since the calendar turned, the Red Sox are hitting an impressive .297 and averaging 6.9 runs per game. That mammoth offense faces Jalen Beeks (5-0, 2.78 ERA) for his first start of the season after 20 relief appearances. Beeks made one start last year, giving up six runs over four innings.

The team responds when Eduardo Rodriguez (11-4, 4.34) is on the hill. Boston has won an astonishing 18 of his last 22 road starts. The Sox have also taken five of six against left-handed starters.

But just because Boston has experience on the mound and a dialed-in offense does not mean it is the best value on the Red Sox vs. Rays money line.

Tampa Bay has hit lefties strong this year and Eduardo Rodriguez (11-4, 4.34) fits the bill. His 4.91 ERA on the road ranks a full run higher than his work at Fenway and he's 0-2 with a 7.11 ERA at Tropicana Field all-time.

The Rays, meanwhile, give the ball to Beeks, who will make his first MLB start of the season on Monday. Beeks has been effective when needed, compiling a 5-0 record and 2.78 ERA in 20 games. He'll be backed by a Tampa bullpen that ranks No. 2 in MLB with a 3.25 ERA. Overall, the Rays' pitchers have a 3.53 home ERA, sixth-lowest.

