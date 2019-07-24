Red Sox vs. Rays odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 24 from model on 27-10 roll

The Boston Red Sox will go for a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday afternoon when the AL East rivals face off at Tropicana Field. The Red Sox, who are in the midst of a key 14-game stretch against the Rays and New York Yankees, won the first two games of the series, 9-4 and 5-4. Tuesday night's win moved Boston (56-46) ahead of Tampa Bay (57-47) in the AL East Standings by one percentage point. Former Rays star David Price (7-3, 3.61 ERA) takes the mound for Boston. Tampa Bay will counter with All-Star Charlie Morton (11-3, 2.61). First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Rays are -116 sportsbook favorites (risk $116 to win $100), with the Red Sox fetching -100 (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Rays odds. Before making your Red Sox vs. Rays picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that Tampa Bay has the pitching edge on Wednesday. Morton leads the AL in ERA and is tied for fifth in wins. When he last faced Boston, on April 27, Morton did not allow a run and gave up just two hits in 6.0 innings. He is 4-1 in six career regular season starts against the Red Sox. The Rays are 13-8 in games Morton has started against anyone this season.

The model also has factored in that Price is coming off one of his worst starts of the year. On Friday, the lefty gave up six runs on eight hits in just 4.0 innings in an 11-2 loss to the lowly Baltimore Orioles.

But just because the Rays seem to have the edge in starting pitching doesn't guarantee Tampa Bay is the best value on the Red Sox vs. Rays money line.

Boston is clearly the hotter team right now. The Red Sox have won six of their last nine and have moved into second place in the division for the first time since the second day of the season. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has lost seven of eight. In addition, Boston is 5-0 at Tropicana Field this year.

The model also has considered that the Price has had success against his former club. In three starts against the Rays, Price has allowed five earned runs on 14 hits in 17.0 innings for a 2.65 ERA. The Red Sox won two of his three starts. In eight career starts against his former team at Tropicana Field, Price has a 2.41 ERA.

