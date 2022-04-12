The Boston Red Sox look to get their bats going when they visit the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Boston registered only four hits in Monday's opener and went on to drop a 3-1 decision, its third loss in four games to start the 2022 MLB season. The Tigers evened their record at 2-2 behind a two-run homer in the eighth inning by Javier Baez, who signed a six-year, $140 million contract in December after splitting last season between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. Two-time American League MVP Miguel Cabrera notched two hits for Detroit, leaving him nine shy of 3,000 for his career.

First pitch from Comerica Park is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Boston is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Red Sox vs. Tigers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Tigers vs. Red Sox picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters Week 2 of the 2022 MLB season on a 216-181 roll on top-rated MLB picks that dates back to last season, returning over $900 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Red Sox vs. Tigers and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Tigers vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Tigers money line: Boston -125, Detroit +105

Red Sox vs. Tigers over-under: 9 runs

Red Sox vs. Tigers run line: Boston -1.5 (+130)

BOS: The Red Sox are 3-7 in their last 10 games against left-handed starters

DET: Miguel Cabrera is 5-for-14 lifetime against Hill



Why you should back the Red Sox

Rafael Devers continued his solid start at the plate in Monday's series opener, recording two of Boston's four hits. The 25-year-old Dominican has hit safely in each of the team's first four games, going 5-for-16 with a pair of doubles, a home run and two RBIs. J.D. Martinez, who spent 3 1/2 seasons with the Tigers from 2014-17, is hitting .315 with 60 homers and 167 RBIs in 243 career contests at Comerica Park after belting a solo shot on Monday.

Rich Hill looks to help Boston even the series as he begins his fourth career tour of duty with the Red Sox. The 42-year-old left-hander, whose second stint with the club in 2014 did not include a major-league appearance, has posted a 4-1 record and 1.34 ERA in 44 games - four starts - for Boston. Hill has pitched well against the Tigers in his career, going 3-0 with a 3.74 ERA in four starts and 13 relief appearances.

Why you should back the Tigers

Tyler Alexander made a career-high 15 starts for Detroit last season but did not join the rotation until mid-July, as 24 of his first 26 appearances in 2021 came in relief. The 27-year-old southpaw went just 1-3 as a starter but posted a respectable 3.38 ERA and registered 52 strikeouts over 66 ⅔ innings. Alexander was superb in his final three turns last year, allowing just four runs over 17 frames despite posting an 0-1 record.

Drafted twice by the Tigers, Alexander had a strong spring for the club as he gave up only one run and two hits with eight strikeouts over 8 ⅔ innings in three starts. He'll be hoping to receive offensive support from the likes of Jeimer Candelario, who entered this season batting .348 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 18 career games against the Red Sox. Cabrera, meanwhile, began the series needing 11 hits to become the seventh player in major-league history with 3,000 hits and 500 homers in his career.

How to make Red Sox vs. Tigers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, as the simulations have the teams combining for 10.1 runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's Tigers vs. Red Sox pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Red Sox? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Red Sox vs. Tigers money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned over $900 on top-rated MLB money-line picks dating back to last season, and find out.