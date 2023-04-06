The Detroit Tigers will finally play their home opener when they face the Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon. Detroit won two out of three games against defending champion Houston after getting swept by Tampa Bay during its first series. Boston was swept by Pittsburgh earlier this week, scoring just one run in each of the last two games.

The game is slated to begin at 1:10 p.m. ET from Comerica Park in Detroit. Boston is the -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Red Sox vs. Tigers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Tigers vs. Red Sox money line: Detroit +120, Boston -140

Tigers vs. Red Sox over/under: 7.5 runs

Tigers vs. Red Sox run line: Boston -1.5 (+115)

BOS: The Red Sox are 5-0 in their last five games against Detroit

DET: The Tigers are 5-1 in their last six home games

Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit was able to get back on track earlier this week when it won two out of three games against defending champion Houston. Matt Vierling, who was acquired in an offseason deal with Philadelphia, had seven hits in the series and is getting set for his home debut. Starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull is making his first home start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021.

The 30-year-old threw a no-hitter against Seattle on May 18, 2021, which came 11 days before his last home start. He is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two career starts against Boston, and the Tigers are 5-1 in their last six home games. The Red Sox are coming off a miserable series, getting swept by Pittsburgh and scoring two combined runs in the final two games of the set.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Detroit took two out of three against Houston, but it was dominated by Tampa Bay in the first three games of the season. The Tigers were blanked in their season opener before losing by 10 runs in the second game and four runs in the finale. Boston won two of its first three games this season, scoring 18 combined runs in the final two games of its series against Baltimore.

Center fielder Adam Duvall is hitting .476 with two home runs, seven runs and nine RBI through his first 21 at-bats. Left-handed starting pitcher Chris Sale is 10-8 with a 2.96 ERA in 33 career appearances against Detroit, including 23 starts. Boston has won five consecutive meetings between these teams, and the Tigers are 1-4 in their last five games against American League East opponents.

