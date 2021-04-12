The Boston Red Sox have already doubled their longest winning streak from a year ago as they continue a seven-game road trip with the first of four at the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. The Red Sox (6-3) have bounced back from an ugly 0-3 start to the season and are bidding for their seventh consecutive victory after completing a three-game sweep in Baltimore over the weekend. The Twins (5-4) are attempting to avert a third straight defeat after unraveling in Sunday's series finale vs. visiting Seattle.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. ET at Target Field. Minnesota is the -145 favorite (risk $145 to win $100) on the money line at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for runs scored is nine in the latest Red Sox vs. Twins odds. Before making any Twins vs. Red Sox picks, check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Red Sox vs. Twins. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Twins vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Twins money line: Minnesota -145, Boston +135

Red Sox vs. Twins run line: Minnesota -1.5

Red Sox vs. Twins over-under: 9 runs

BOS: The Red Sox are 7-4 in Minnesota since the start of the 2016 season

MIN: The Twins were a major league-best 24-7 at home in 2020

Why you should back the Red Sox



Boston entered Sunday's series finale in Baltimore tied for the second-fewest homers in the American League with seven but nearly matched that total by bashing six. J.D. Martinez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday due to cold symptoms but returned to the lineup Sunday and combined with Rafael Devers for five of those blasts. It marked the fourth time in franchise history that one player hit three homers and another went deep twice.

Martinez tied Shea Hillenbrand for the most RBIs (16) by a Boston player through the team's first nine games and is bidding to become the first player in history with an extra-base hit in nine straight contests to open the season. Devers can extend his home run streak to four games after hitting four and driving in nine runs over the weekend. The Red Sox scored 27 runs in the three-game set and are averaging 8.82 runs during the six-game win streak.

Why you should back the Twins

Byron Buxton continued his season-opening tear by going 3-for-4 with four RBIs in Sunday's loss, including his team-leading fifth home run. He went 8-for-13 with two homers and two doubles in the weekend series vs. Seattle and his eight-game hitting streak is the second-longest of his career, behind a 12-game run in August 2017. Nelson Cruz has hit safely in six straight games and is batting .444 with four homers and nine RBIs.

Minnesota's starting pitchers entered Sunday's game with a 5-0 record and major league-leading 1.88 ERA. Left-hander J.A. Happ (0-0, 2.25 ERA) did not factor in the decision in his season debut, permitting one run on three hits over four innings. The 38-year-old Happ owns a long history of success against Boston with a 13-4 record and 2.79 ERA, which included a 3-0 mark in four starts in 2019 while a member of the New York Yankees.

