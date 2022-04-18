The Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox wrap up a four-game series on Monday at Fenway Park. The matchup will take place in a late-morning time slot as part of the 2022 Patriots' Day celebrations in Boston. Minnesota is 3-6 overall and 1-2 on the road this season. Boston is 5-4 overall and 2-1 at home in 2022.

Red Sox vs. Twins money line: Red Sox -140, Twins +120

Red Sox vs. Twins over-under: 9 runs

Red Sox vs. Twins run line: Red Sox -1.5 (+140)

MINN: The Twins are 36-48 in the last 84 road games

BOS: The Red Sox are 55-35 in the last 90 home games

Why you should back the Twins

The Twins will send Dylan Bundy to the mound, and the former top-five draft pick navigated five innings with only one hit and no runs in his first 2022 start. From there, Minnesota has offensive strengths, and Boston has some potential shortcomings. The Twins have 10 home runs in nine games, ranking in the top five of the American League, and Minnesota was No. 2 in the AL with 228 home runs in 2021.

Minnesota also landed in the top five in slugging percentage (.423) a season ago, and the Twins have a 9.7 percent walk rate to begin the 2022 campaign. Boston left-hander Rich Hill gave up three earned runs in 4.1 innings in his first start, and the Red Sox have been below-average at the plate this season. Boston has a .286 on-base percentage, ranking in the bottom five of the AL and the Red Sox are the only team in the AL without a stolen base.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston ranks above the AL average with 42 runs scored, and the Red Sox are striking out in only 21.6 percent of plate appearances. The Red Sox are in the top five of the AL in slugging percentage after ranking No. 2 last season, and Boston has the most doubles (20) in the American League. Bundy struggled to a 6.06 ERA in 2021, and right-handers posted a .527 slugging percentage against him last season.

Minnesota's bullpen has an ugly 5.35 ERA in 2022, with 5.59 walks per nine innings. In terms of run prevention, Hill was excellent last season, and he owns a 3.17 ERA since the start of the 2015 campaign. Left-handers have a .328 slugging percentage against Hill in his career, including a paltry .266 mark a year ago. Minnesota has the worst batting average (.182) in the AL in 2022, with below-average marks in on-base percentage, slugging percentage and strikeout rate.

