The Boston Red Sox (58-51) meet up against the Minnesota Twins (51-56) to round out the three-game series on Wednesday. Minnesota has lost three of its last four games. Last night, Boston outmatched the Twins 8-5. That was the third win in the last four outings for Boston. The Twins haven't announced their starter. Brayan Bello (6-5, 3.32 ERA will be on the hill for the Red Sox.

First pitch from Target Field is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a -131 favorite on the money line (risk $131 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Twins odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Red Sox vs. Twins and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions.

Red Sox vs. Twins money line Minnesota -131, Boston +110 at FanDuel Red Sox vs. Twins over/under 8.5 runs Red Sox vs. Twins run line Minnesota -1.5 (+155)

Why the Red Sox can win

Right fielder Wilyer Abreu is leading the team in home runs (20) with 56 runs driven in and a .250 batting average. In Monday's game against Minnesota, Abreu went 3-of-4 with a double.

Left fielder Jarren Duran leads the team in both OBP (.329) and hits (113), along with 56 RBI. He's currently on a five-game hitting streak, finishing 2-of-4 with a solo homer, double and a stolen base in his last outing. Boston has gone 32-25 on the season following a win.

Why the Twins can win

Minnesota is 13th in the league in team home runs (124), with seven players logging 10-plus home runs on the season. Right fielder Trevor Larnach is second on the team in home runs (13) and third in RBI (43). On July 27 against the Nationals, he was 1-of-3 with a run driven in. Third baseman Brooks Lee also provides this team with a nice playmaker.

Lee has 10 home runs and 43 RBIs on the season. Last night, he was 3-of-4 with two dingers and five total RBI. The Twins are 30-23 on the year as the home team and 35-33 in league games. Minnesota also has a 37-31 run line record in league games.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.8 combined runs.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Twins, and which side of the money line has all the value?