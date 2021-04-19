After being swept at home by Baltimore in their 2021 season-opening three-game series, the Boston Red Sox won their next four games at Fenway Park -- including what turned out to be the opener of their four-game set with the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. But the club was forced to play a doubleheader on Sunday after Friday's scheduled series opener was postponed by snow, and it dropped both games. The Red Sox have little time to recover, as they attempt to earn a split when they host the White Sox in the 2021 Patriots' Day contest on Monday morning.

First pitch is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. ET. Chicago sends Lucas Giolito (1-0, 2.55 ERA) to the mound to oppose fellow right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (2-1, 2.08). Chicago is the -121 favorite (risk $121 to win $100) on the money line at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for runs scored is eight in the latest White Sox vs. Red Sox odds. Before making any Red Sox vs. White Sox picks, check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line picks. It is off to a fast start in 2021, going 15-7 on all top-rated MLB picks through two weeks, returning over $500. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Red Sox vs. White Sox. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for White Sox vs. Red Sox:

White Sox vs. Red Sox money line: Chicago -121, Boston +110

White Sox vs. Red Sox run line: Chicago -1.5

White Sox vs. Red Sox over-under: 8 runs

CHW: The White Sox are 21-8 in their last 29 games as road favorites

BOS: The Red Sox have won 10 of their last 13 overall contests

Why you should back the White Sox



Giolito has begun the season with three solid starts, allowing five runs and nine hits over 17 ⅔ innings. The 26-year-old Californian has registered 26 strikeouts while issuing only five walks. Giolito is coming off his strongest outing, a performance against Cleveland on Tuesday in which he yielded only three hits and fanned eight batters over seven scoreless frames but settled for a no-decision.

Tim Anderson has been swinging the bat well of late, as he has gone 6-for-14 over his last three contests. The 2019 American League batting champion collected half of those hits in the opener of Sunday's doubleheader, including a homer on the game's first pitch, and has scored a run in each of those three outings. Nick Madrigal has hit safely in four straight contests, going 7-for-14 in that span, and drove in a pair of runs in Chicago's victory in Sunday's nightcap.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Eovaldi has been every bit as good as Giolito in his first three starts of the year, permitting four runs as 12 hits over 17 ⅓ innings. The 31-year-old Texan lost his season debut against Baltimore despite giving up just one run in 5 ⅓ frames but followed with back-to-back victories, including one at Minnesota on Wednesday in which he worked five innings without walking a batter. Dating back to last season, Eovaldi has allowed fewer than three runs in seven consecutive starts.

After beginning the campaign with an eight-game hitting streak, J.D. Martinez went 0-for-9 over his next three contests. The 2018 AL RBI leader has recorded a hit in each of his last three games, however, and drove in Boston's lone run in the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader. Bobby Dalbec went a combined 3-for-4 in the twinbill and has recorded a hit in five of his last six contests, going 7-for-17 in that stretch.

How to make White Sox vs. Red Sox picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the teams combine for 9.2 runs in the simulations, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins White Sox vs. Red Sox? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 in 2019.