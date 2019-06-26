Red Sox vs. White Sox odds, line: June 26 MLB picks, predictions from model on 47-27 run

The Boston Red Sox go for the series sweep when they host the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. The Red Sox (44-37), third in the AL East, have won two straight, while the White Sox (36-41), third in the AL Central, have lost the first two games of the series and four in a row overall. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The latest White Red Sox vs. White Sox odds show Boston favored at -360 on the money line (risk $360 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any White Sox vs. Red Sox picks of your own, be sure to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 14 of the MLB season on a strong 47-27 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, and has returned over $1,000 in profit to $100 bettors during that span. It's an eye-popping 22-12 on top-rated money line picks over the last three weeks, and anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Red Sox vs. White Sox. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows left-hander Chris Sale (3-7, 3.59 ERA) gets the start for the Red Sox, who have won five of the six meetings with Chicago this season. In three career starts against the White Sox, his former team, he is 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA.

Third baseman Rafael Devers is red-hot in the series, going 5-for-8 with four doubles, one walk and one RBI. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is also tearing up White Sox pitching, going 3-for-7 with a double, a home run, and two RBIs.

But just because Boston has dominated Chicago of late does not mean it is the best value on the White Sox vs. Red Sox money line.

That's because the White Sox have won three of the last five season series against Boston. Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (4-7, 6.23 ERA) gets the start for Chicago. Although he had a rough go in the first two innings last Friday against Texas, allowing three runs on two long home runs, he settled down, hurling 3 1/3 scoreless innings and giving his team a chance to rally for a 5-4 win.

Outfielder Leury Garcia has been red-hot at the plate, hitting in nine of his last 10, including five multi-hit games. He is 14-for-43 with five doubles, two homers and three RBIs. Infielder Yoan Moncada has a six-game hitting streak.

So who wins Red Sox vs. White Sox? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Red Sox vs. White Sox money line you should be all over Wednesday, all from the advanced model on a 47-27 run, and find out.