The Boston Red Sox continue their tradition of playing a home game on Patriots' Day morning on Monday when they host the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have been scheduled to play a home game on Patriots' Day every year since 1959 and have started the contest at 11:10 a.m. every year since 1968 to allow people to also witness the Boston Marathon later that day. Monday will wrap up a four-game series between the two teams with the Red Sox (12-11) taking the first two games and the White Sox (5-16) winning, 8-4 on Sunday. The Red Sox are 71-56 (.559) all-time on Patriots' Day.

Red Sox vs. White Sox money line: Boston -298, Chicago +240

Red Sox vs. White Sox over/under: 9 runs

Red Sox vs. White Sox run line: Boston -1.5 (-132)

CHI: The White Sox are 5-4 as an away underdog on the run line this season

BOS: The Over is 4-2 over the last six Red Sox games

Why the White Sox can cover

Chicago is off to another slow start at 5-16, but the White Sox are coming off an 8-4 win on Sunday, which is tied for their second-best run-producing game of the season. First baseman Andrew Vaughn went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and catcher Matt Thaiss added a three-run home run to fuel the victory. Monday will already be the seventh time the White Sox meet the Boston and they are 3-3 against the Red Sox compared to 2-13 against the rest of baseball.

Jonathan Cannon gets the start for the White Sox, coming off throwing 4 1/3 shutout innings against Oakland on Wednesday. He hasn't allowed a run in two of his first four starts this year and the 24-year-old right-handed pitcher has a 4.42 ERA this season. Cannon had a 4.49 ERA in 23 games (21 starts) as a rookie last season, including a 3.77 ERA over his final five starts as he became more comfortable against major-league lineups. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Red Sox can cover

Boston scored 18 runs over the first three games against the White Sox this series, which started with a 10-3 victory on Friday. Shortstop Trevor Story went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI on Friday. Third baseman Rafael Devers has rebounded from his slow start by reaching base multiple times in four straight games and he had a home run against Chicago on Saturday. The White Sox are 27th in baseball at 3.24 runs per game, meanwhile, Boston ranks 11th at 4.52 runs per contest.

The Red Sox are starting Walker Buehler, who signed a one-year, $21.05 million contract with Boston this offseason. The 30-year-old RHP struggled last season with the Dodgers, but he entered last year with an ERA below 3.50 in four of his first five full MLB seasons. The two-time All-Star was fourth in the National League Cy Young voting in 2021 as he had a 2.47 ERA over 33 starts. He has a 2.38 ERA over his last two starts entering a contest that always means more to the people of Boston, which has translated to a winning record on Patriots' Day. See which team to back at SportsLine.

