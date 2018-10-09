Red Sox vs. Yankees odds: 2018 Game 4 AL Division Series picks, predictions from expert on 20-7 MLB run

The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox for Game 4 of their American League Division Series on Tuesday at 8:07 p.m. ET. In the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds, New York is a -120 favorite on the money line, meaning you would need to risk $120 to win $100 (the Sox are +110, or risk $100 to win $110). The over-under on total runs scored is nine. The Sox embarrassed the Yankees 16-1 in Game 3 on Monday, but nobody expects such a lopsided affair in a win-or-go-home situation for the pinstripes. Before you lay any Red Sox vs. Yankees picks of your own, there's no better expert out there than Adam Thompson.

SportsLine's top-ranked MLB handicapper is on a season-long MLB picks streak that has fattened the wallets of those following him. He is on an astonishing 166-108 money-line run, hitting on 61 percent of his MLB odds and paying out nearly $3,500 to $100 bettors following him. Since Sept. 9 alone, he's on an astonishing 20-7 streak.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply researched stats and trends you likely haven't considered to build his astonishing streak -- not to mention watching as much action as possible. Thompson is a combined 31-16 on Boston and New York games this season, and while we can tell you he's leaning toward the over, he has also found several critical stats you're not even thinking about that determine which team wins, and which side cashes. His official pick is only over at SportsLine.

Thompson knows the Yankees will be motivated after suffering the worst postseason loss in team history Monday. It got so ugly that backup catcher Austin Romine was called in to pitch the ninth.

But as Yankees manager Aaron Boon said after the game, "The good thing is it's one game, and as awful of a night as it was for us, we got to turn the page."

This is still a team that won 100 games in the regular season, led by an offense that ranked No. 2 in MLB in runs scored. Its 267 home runs were the most of any team in history. New York's stars have shined in the postseason -- Aaron Judge is batting .500 with three home runs and Giancarlo Stanton is at .294 with a homer and four runs scored.

CC Sabathia (9-7, 3.65 ERA) didn't last more than four innings in two of his three starts against the Red Sox this season, but he mowed them down at Yankee Stadium on June 29, allowing one run over seven innings. Boston is a prolific-hitting team overall, but the power numbers dip against LHPs, as they are hitting just .250 with 37 homers, ranking 22nd in MLB.

The Red Sox were firing on all cylinders Monday. Brock Holt hit for the cycle, the first in MLB postseason history.

Sox starter Rick Porcello (17-7, 4.28) was solid in three of his four starts against the Yankees this season, including a one-hitter with nine strikeouts on Aug. 3. While the Yankees have crushed opposing pitching, and Porcello allowed a robust 27 homers on the season, New York has managed just one long ball against him in 23 1/3 innings.

Boston, the league's top-hitting team all season, is batting .295 this series. The team has a pedestrian three homers but has scored 23 runs. Andrew Benintendi is 4 of 10 with four runs and J.D. Martinez and Holt both have five RBI.

Thompson has unearthed two more critical stats you're not even thinking about that determines which side of the advances.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Yankees, and what are the x-factors that have Thompson siding strongly to one side? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's Red Sox-Yankees Game 4 pick, all from an expert crushing the sportsbooks with an amazing 164-106 run on MLB picks, including 20-7 since Sept. 8.