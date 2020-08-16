Watch Now: Any Hope For Mike Trout As Long As He's With Angels? ( 1:39 )

The Boston Red Sox will look to turn their fortunes around when they take on the New York Yankees in the third of a four-game series with their American League East Division rivals on Sunday. New York has dominated Boston over the past 14 games, winning 13 of those. The Yankees have also won four of the last six season series with the Red Sox. New York has also been dominant on its home field, going 8-0 so far this year.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 1,233-1,032, including a 665-464 edge in games played at home. New York is the - 153 favorite on the money line in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks in the 2019 season.

Here are the MLB lines and trends for Yankees vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line: Boston +143, New York -153

Red Sox vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5

Red Sox vs. Yankees over-under: 9.5 runs

BOS: Is seventh in MLB with a .254 team batting average

NYY: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 30 hits on the season

Why you should back the Yankees

New York's offense continues to click as the Yankees are third in baseball with a .265 team batting average, second in runs scored with 115 and fourth in home runs with 35. Despite a number of injuries, including those to right fielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, New York has not missed a beat. On Saturday, the Yankees banged out 11 hits in an 11-5 win over the Red Sox. New York is now 9-5 in August.

Right fielder Clint Frazier (.636) has been on fire since being called up on Wednesday to fill in for Judge. He was 3-for-3 with a double, home run and five RBIs in Saturday's win. He was 3-for-4 with a double, home run and one RBI in a 6-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. In nine career games against Boston, he is hitting .394 with three doubles, two homers and nine RBIs.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston's offense has shown signs of life this season and is 13th in baseball in home runs with 26 and 16th with 88 RBIs. Center fielder Kevin Pillar (.322) has been red hot for the Red Sox and has a four-game hitting streak, including a 4-for-5 performance against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. In five games this season against the Yankees, Pillar is 6-for-21 (.286) with a double, triple and one RBI. He is a lifetime .247 hitter against New York. In 94 career games against the Yankees, he has 15 doubles, one triple and 26 RBIs.

Boston will send right-hander Chris Mazza (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound to make his first career start. He fared well in his only relief appearance this season, holding the Yankees scoreless over 2 2/3 innings on Aug. 1. He allowed one hit and two walks, while striking out three.

How to make Red Sox vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation says the starting pitchers will combine to allow nearly six runs in 10-plus combined innings.

The advanced model that returned more than $1,400 last season projects one side of the money line has value in the Red Sox vs. Yankees Sunday Night Baseball matchup.