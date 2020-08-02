Watch Now: Marlins Forced To Make Numerous Early Transactions ( 5:03 )

The New York Yankees go for the three-game sweep when they face the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The Yankees have won five straight in the series and 10 of the last 11 games against the Red Sox. The Yankees jumped out to a five-run lead on Saturday after two innings due in big part to Gio Urshela's grand slam home run and cruised to a 5-1 victory. New York leads the all-time series 1,230-1,032, including a 662-464 edge in home games.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. New York is the -216 favorite on the money line in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Red Sox vs. Yankees. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Yankees vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line: Boston +196, New York -216

Red Sox vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5

Red Sox vs. Yankees over-under: 10 runs

BOS: Is fifth in MLB with a .256 team batting average

NYY: Is fifth in baseball with 14 home runs

Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston will start right-hander Austin Brice (0-0, 7.71 ERA). He has made 110 Major League appearances, but this will be his first start as the Red Sox have chosen to use this as a bullpen game. In his only previous outing at Yankee Stadium, he pitched a scoreless inning. Brice has a 3-4 lifetime record and 5.00 ERA. He has walked 44 and struck out 123 for a 1.25 WHIP.

Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (.320) will look to get back on track. After a red-hot start to the season, Bradley has struggled in the past four games, going 0-for-11. But he has hit New York starter James Paxton hard. In 15 career at-bats, he is 7-for-15 (.467) with two doubles and two walks. In 103 games against the Yankees, he is hitting .263 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 34 RBIs with a .415 slugging percentage.

Why you should back the Yankees

The Yankees, who are on a five-game winning streak and are 6-1 on the season, will send the left-hander Paxton (0-1, 27.00 ERA) to the mound. Paxton will look to rebound from his 41-pitch start against the Washington Nationals when he recorded just three outs on July 25. Paxton allowed three runs and five hits in New York's 9-2 loss. Overall, the Yankees have the ninth-best ERA in baseball so far this season at 3.57.

Infielder DJ LeMahieu (.385) has been on fire with a three-hit game against Boston on Friday and a four-hit performance against Baltimore on Wednesday. He has hit the Red Sox hard for most of his career, batting .284 with five doubles, three homers and 21 RBIs with a .429 slugging percentage.

How to make Red Sox vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation says both starting pitchers will combine to allow more than five runs in 10-plus innings, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Yankees vs. Red Sox money line to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 last season.