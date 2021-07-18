The American League East Division rival Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees clash in the third and deciding game of their series on Sunday Night Baseball. The Red Sox (56-37), who lead the AL East by 1.5 games over second-place Tampa Bay, are 4-6 over their last 10 games. The Yankees (47-44), fourth in the East and eight games back, have gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests. Boston has won seven of eight meetings this season against New York. The Yankees will be without five players who were placed on the COVID-19 list, including outfielder Aaron Judge and third baseman Gio Urshela.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in New York. The Yankees lead the all-time series 1,238-1,040, including a 668-468 edge in home games. The Yankees are a -115 favorite on the money line in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line: Boston +105, New York -115

Red Sox vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5

Red Sox vs. Yankees over-under: 9.5 runs

BOS: The Red Sox are 7-3 in their last 10 games against a team with a winning record

NYY: The Yankees are 92-44 in their last 136 games as a home favorite



Why you should back the Red Sox

Boston is expected to send left-hander Martin Perez (7-5, 4.04 ERA) to the mound on Sunday night. Perez, who has won three of his last four decisions, had a no-decision the last time he faced the Yankees on June 25. In that game, he allowed three runs – none earned – on six hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three. He has 69 strikeouts against 29 walks on the season.

Offensively, outfielder Alex Verdugo has been on a tear with hits in 10 of his last 13 games, including four multi-hit performances. For the season, Verdugo is hitting .275 with nine homers, 36 RBI and 55 runs scored. In seven games against the Yankees this season, he has two doubles, one homer and one RBI.

Why you should back the Yankees

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu has been solid at the plate of late, with hits in four of his last five games. In Saturday's rain-shortened 3-1 win over the Red Sox, LeMahieu was 1-for-3 with an RBI. For the season, he is batting .270 with seven homers, 36 RBIs and 47 runs scored. He has feasted on Boston pitching this year, going 11-for-31 (.355) with a homer and four RBI with a .452 slugging percentage. In 38 career games against the Red Sox, LeMahieu is batting .297 with six doubles, four homers and 27 RBIs.

Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has also been a clutch performer for the Yankees this season. He is hitting .263 with 15 homers, 42 RBIs and 30 runs scored with a .471 slugging percentage. In his last eight games, he has three two-hit performances, including a 2-for-4 effort with a homer and three RBIs in a win at Seattle on July 6. He has also hit Boston pitching well throughout his career. In 36 games vs. the Red Sox, he is batting .271 with eight doubles, one triple, six homers and 19 RBIs.

