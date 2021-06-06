The New York Yankees appeared ready to take control of the American League East when they put together a season-best six-game winning streak from May 18-23. Things have gone downhill for the club ever since, however, as New York has lost nine of 12 contests to fall to fourth place in the division and is on the verge of being swept by its most hated rival. The Yankees attempt to avoid such a fate when they host the Boston Red Sox for the finale of their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. ET. Boston sends Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.75 ERA) to the mound against fellow right-hander Domingo German (4-3, 3.27). New York is the -157 favorite (risk $157 to win $100) on the money line at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for runs scored is 9.5 in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds.

Here are the MLB lines and trends for Yankees vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line: New York -157, Boston +147

Red Sox vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5

Red Sox vs. Yankees over-under: 9.5 runs

BOS: The Red Sox are 14-3 in their last 17 contests against AL East rivals

NYY: The Yankees are 1-6 in their last seven games as favorites

Why you should back the Red Sox



Boston is among the top offensive teams in the AL, as it entered Sunday third in batting average (.258), tied for third in runs (288) and even for fifth in homers (72). The team has scored at least five runs in each of its last three games - all victories - after being held to three or fewer in four straight contests. Bobby Dalbec belted a two-run homer in Saturday's 7-3 victory after Rafael Devers launched a three-run shot in the series-opening 5-2 triumph.

Marwin Gonzalez has recorded three hits - all doubles - and three RBIs over the first two games of the series, while Devers has driven in five runs. New York is fifth in the AL in strikeouts (551), something the Red Sox have been using to their advantage. Boston's pitching staff racked up 15 strikeouts in the series opener before fanning 11 batters on Saturday.

Why you should back the Yankees

Gleyber Torres has gone 3-for-7 over the first two games of the series and was New York's best offensive performer on Saturday, belting a two-run homer and driving in all three of the team's runs. Gio Urshela notched two of the Yankees' six hits in the loss to extend his hitting streak to five games. The 29-year-old Colombian has gone 7-for-21 during the run.

After losing his first two starts of the season, German has won four of his last five decisions. The 28-year-old Dominican has allowed more than three runs only once in 10 starts this year and has posted a 2.40 ERA over his last five outings. German has worked at least five innings in each of his last eight turns and registered five or more strikeouts in every start since notching only two in his season debut.

