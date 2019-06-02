Red Sox vs. Yankees odds, line: MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions from projection model on 21-7 roll

The Boston Red Sox look to turn their fortunes around when they face the New York Yankees Sunday night. The Red Sox (29-29) have fallen 9.5 games behind the Yankees (38-19) in the American League East Division and are just 15-17 on the road. Boston has lost three straight series since beating Toronto three of four May 20-23, while New York has already secured its ninth straight series victory. Sunday's game time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. The Yankees last lost a series April 30-May 1 at Arizona. Despite New York's recent form, the Red Sox enter Sunday Night Baseball as a -127 money line favorite, while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 10 in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds. You'll want to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Red Sox vs. Yankees picks down.

The model is well aware that Boston, which had a successful May by going 16-11, has won two of the last three season series against the Yankees. Third baseman Rafael Devers (.317) had an 11-game hitting streak snapped on Saturday after going 19-for-50 (.380) with three doubles, one triple, five home runs and 10 RBIs during the streak. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts (.301) has a five-game hitting streak, including four multi-hit games in that stretch. He is 10-for-22 (.455) with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs during the stretch.

Right fielder Mookie Betts (.286) has 17 multiple-hit games this season, including six three-hit games, while catcher Sandy Leon (.216) has been red hot, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs on Saturday against New York. He is 4-for-9 with a homer and five RBIs over the past three games.

But just because Boston has been hitting the ball well does not mean it is the best value on the Red Sox vs. Yankees money line Sunday night.

That's because not many teams have been as hot as New York has been. The Yankees have won three in a row and 11 of 13. They are 21-11 at home and will be sending left-hander CC Sabathia (3-1, 3.48 ERA) to the mound. He will make his first attempt at reaching 250 career wins as he returns from the Injured List. Despite a sore right knee, he went five innings to beat Baltimore on May 22, allowing five runs – four earned – and six hits. For the season, he has allowed 35 hits, 19 runs – 16 earned – 11 homers and 17 walks, while striking out 34 in 41 1/3 innings.

Designated hitter Kendrys Morales (.199) had a big game on Saturday against Boston, going 3-for-4 with a run scored, while first baseman Luke Voit (.267) has three multi-hit games over the last four, including a 3-for-4 performance Saturday. Catcher Gary Sanchez (.264) has a five-game hitting streak, including a tie-breaking two-run homer Saturday against Boston.

