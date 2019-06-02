Red Sox vs. Yankees odds, line: MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions from proven model on 21-7 run

The New York Yankees go for their second home sweep this season against the Boston Red Sox when they meet Sunday night. The Yankees (38-19) swept a two-game series in April and have won the first two games of this series, while the Red Sox (29-29) look for their first win at Yankee Stadium since last September. Boston has lost four in a row overall and six of eight. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Red Sox won 10 of 19 against the Yankees last season. The latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds show Boston at -127 on the money line (risk $127 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Red Sox vs. Yankees picks of your own, be sure to check out the Sunday Night Baseball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that left-hander and staff ace David Price (2-2, 2.83 ERA) gets the start for Boston. He will try to put his struggles at Yankee Stadium (0-6, 9.79 ERA) behind him. Price was strong in his last start, throwing six shutout innings against the Cleveland Indians. For the season, he has allowed just 38 hits, 17 runs – 15 earned – six homers and 11 walks, while striking out 53 in 47 2/3 innings.

Utility-man Brock Holt (.188) appears to have found his hitting stroke of late, hitting in four straight games, including a 2-for-4 performance with a run scored against the Yankees on Saturday night. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts (.301) has also been red hot against the Yankees, going 6-for-16 (.375) with two doubles, one home run and one RBI this season. Statistically, the Red Sox have the edge over the Yankees in a number of offensive categories, including batting average (.259 to .258), on-base percentage (.340 to .335), runs scored (307 to 305), hits (522 to 497), doubles (107 to 80), total bases (887 to 863) and RBIs (288 to 286).

But just because Boston has some favorable matchups against New York does not mean it is the best value on the Red Sox vs. Yankees money line Sunday night.

That's because not many teams have been as hot as New York has been. The Yankees have won three in a row and 11 of 13. They are 21-11 at home and will be sending left-hander CC Sabathia (3-1, 3.48 ERA) to the mound. He will make his first attempt at reaching 250 career wins as he returns from the Injured List. Despite a sore right knee, he went five innings to beat Baltimore on May 22, allowing five runs – four earned – and six hits. For the season, he has allowed 35 hits, 19 runs – 16 earned – 11 homers and 17 walks, while striking out 34 in 41 1/3 innings.

Designated hitter Kendrys Morales (.199) had a big game on Saturday against Boston, going 3-for-4 with a run scored, while first baseman Luke Voit (.267) has three multi-hit games over the last four, including a 3-for-4 performance Saturday. Catcher Gary Sanchez (.264) has a five-game hitting streak, including a tie-breaking two-run homer Saturday against Boston.

