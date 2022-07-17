The New York Yankees (63-28) and the Boston Red Sox (48-44) clash in the final contest of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. These rivals have alternated wins during the first two matchups, with New York torching Boston 14-1 on Saturday. Gerrit Cole (8-2, 3.05 ERA) is on the hill for New York, while Chris Sale (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the nod for Boston.

First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET. New York is the -195 money line favorite (risk $195 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Boston is a +162 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is 275-236 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season, returning over $400 for $100 players.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Yankees vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line: New York -195, Boston +162

Red Sox vs. Yankees run-line: Boston +1.5 (-120)

Red Sox vs. Yankees over-under: 7.5 runs

NYY: The over is 4-0 in Yankees' last four overall

BOS: The Red Sox are 8-0 in their last eight Sunday games

Why you should back the Yankees



Matt Carpenter is a very good hitter with the ability to consistently get on base. Carpenter owns great pitch recognition skills with a compact swing. The three-time All-Star has a batting average of .360 with 13 home runs and 31 RBIs. In Saturday's win, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is a phenomenal hitter with outstanding power. Stanton is able to produce plenty of home runs and extra-base hits. The five-time All-Star is tied for fifth in the league in home runs (24) and tied for eighth in RBIs (61). On July 15, he was 2-for-5 as he belted a three-run bomb.

Why you should back the Red Sox

Third baseman Rafael Devers is an exceptional hitter to all parts of the field. Devers has a fluid and easy swing that allows him to quickly turn on a pitch. The two-time All-Star is third in the MLB in the batting average (.327), tied for ninth in home runs (22), and third in OPS (.989). Devers has gone 4-for-11 with three homers and four RBIs over his last three games.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is a smooth athlete with terrific bat speed. Bogaerts has a great arm with a solid frame. The four-time All-Star is sixth in the league in batting average (.318) along with seven home runs and 37 RBIs. He's logged 2-plus in three of his last four games.

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 8.9 combined runs.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Yankees? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.