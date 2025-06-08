The Boston Red Sox will battle the New York Yankees in a key American League East Division matchup on Sunday Night Baseball. The teams have split the first two games of the series, with the Yankees posting a 9-6 win on Friday and the Red Sox winning 10-7 on Saturday. Boston will send righthander Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 4.06 ERA) to the mound, while New York will counter with lefthander Carlos Rodon (8-3, 2.49 ERA).

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in New York is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. New York is -215 on the money line (risk $215 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while Boston is a +180 underdog (risk $100 to win $180). The over/under for total runs scored is 8. SportsLine's model is calling for a win for the Yankees in this one.

Here are the model's three best bets for Red Sox vs. Yankees (odds subject to change):

Red Sox ML (+180)

Red Sox run line +1.5 (-114)

Hunter Dobbins over 3.5 total strikeouts (-140)

Both teams are 4-4 over their past eight games, and have split their last four meetings. Both teams are also in the top 10 in MLB in total runs scored. New York is third in MLB and first in the American League with 335 runs scored in 62 games (5.4 average), while Boston has plated 309 runs in 65 games (4.8). The model favors Boston, which has a money line probability of over 40%, giving this a B rating.

The model has simulated the game 10,000 times. It suggests Boston will be able to cover the run line, and has the Yankees winning the game by an average score of 5.3 to 4.8, with Boston covering over 60% of the time, making it the better value. The Yankees are 21-11 on their home field in 2025, while Boston is 14-19 on the road.

Hunter Dobbins over 3.5 total strikeouts (-140)

Dobbins, a 2021 eighth-round draft pick by the Red Sox, is off to a solid start to his career. In nine games, including seven starts, he has pitched 44.1 innings, allowing 49 hits, 20 earned runs with 10 walks and 37 strikeouts. He has registered four or more strikeouts in six of his nine outings. He had a season-high seven strikeouts in four innings in a 6-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles on May 24. He received a no decision in that game.

The model is projecting 4.9 total strikeouts for Dobbins, and gives this prop a five-star rating. In his nine previous appearances, he is averaging 4.1 strikeouts per outing. bet365 has this line at -140, and new users can utilize the latest bet365 promo code if they want even more bang for their buck.