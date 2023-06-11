A heated rivalry is set to renew on Sunday Night Baseball when the New York Yankees (38-28) host the Boston Red Sox (32-33). This is the last contest of the three-game series between these teams. Both clubs locked down a win thus far, with the Yankees securing a 3-1 win on Saturday. Brayan Bello (3-4, 3.97 ERA) is on the hill for Boston. Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.96 ERA) gets the start for New York.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Yankees are listed at -125 money line favorites (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has opened the 2023 MLB season on a 32-24 roll on all-top rated MLB picks (+142). Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Red Sox vs. Yankees and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Yankees vs. Red Sox:

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line: New York -125, Boston +105

Red Sox vs. Yankees run line: New York -1.5 (+158)

Red Sox vs. Yankees over/under: 8.5 runs

BOS: The Red Sox are 6-2 in their last eight road games with the total set at 7.0-8.5

NYY: The Under is 5-1 in the Yankees' last six overall

Red Sox vs. Yankees picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Red Sox



Third baseman Rafael Devers is a pure hitter with tremendous pop in his swing. Devers can spray the ball anywhere on the diamond due to his quick hands and awareness at the plate. The two-time All-Star is tied for 11th in the league in home runs (15) and third in RBI (52). He has hammered solo homers in back-to-back games.

Left fielder Masataka Yoshida provides Boston with a consistent contact hitter in the lineup. Yoshida has great pitch-recognition skills and will stay patient at the dish. The 29-year-old is 11th in the MLB in batting average (.305) with seven home runs and 33 RBI. On June 6 against the Cleveland Guardians, he went 3-of-5 with a double and one run scored. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Yankees

Second baseman Gleyber Torres has the skill set to impact the contest on both sides. Torres has great range and a strong arm. The 26-year-old also owns good power when he's at the plate. He is batting .256 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI. In his last outing, Torres went 2-of-4 with a solo home run.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is another offensive threat in New York's lineup. Rizzo is able to generate power with ease due to his big frame and strong base. The 33-year-old is hitting .273 along with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. On June 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he went 1-of-4 with a single and one run scored. See which team to back here.

How to make Yankees vs. Red Sox picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 8.8 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Red Sox vs. Yankees, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 32-24 roll, and find out.