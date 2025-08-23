The Boston Red Sox (70-59) and the New York Yankees (69-59) continue their American League East rivalry series on Saturday. Boston has taken the first two games, with a 1-0 win over the Yankees on Friday. The Red Sox have now jumped New York in the Wild Card standings. Garrett Crochet (13-5, 2.43 ERA) takes the hill for Boston, while Will Warren (7-5, 4.25 ERA) counters for New York.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Boston is a -127 favorite (risk $127 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is a +104 underdog (risk $100 to win $104). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 22 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 33-24 run on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning nearly 60 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Bregman is hitting .309 with 16 home runs and 52 RBI. The model projects him to log 2.1 total bases in this matchup, and DraftKings has his total bases over/under is posted at 1.5. On Friday versus New York, Bregman went 3-for-4 with three singles.

Judge is first in the MLB in batting average (.327), tied for fourth in home runs (40), and tied for sixth in RBI (92). His hits over/under is set at 0.5, and in Thursday's outing, he went 1-for-4 with a single and one run scored.

Crochet has a 13-5 record, while ranking sixth in the majors in ERA (2.43) and second in strikeouts (196). DraftKings listed his strikeout over/under at 7.5. He hit the over on that number in 10 of his last 15 outings. In his last start, Crochet he racked up eight strikeouts in seven innnings pitched.

