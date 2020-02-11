Red Sox will name Ron Roenicke interim manager to replace Alex Cora, report says

The Boston Red Sox entered spring training without a manager after their sign-stealing scandal caused a divorce between the club and 2018 World Series winning manager Alex Cora. The results of an MLB investigation have not been announced, but the Red Sox appear to have found a temporary replacement in the dugout.

Ron Roenicke will be named the Red Sox's interim manager, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. The club is planning to make the announcement during a press conference at their spring training facility on Tuesday, Speier adds.

Roenicke, 63, has been the Red Sox bench coach the past two seasons. He has previous experience, as he managed the Brewers from 2011 until May 3, 2015. He posted winning records in three of his four full seasons in Milwaukee and won the NL Central at 96-66 in 2011.

He also was the Dodgers and Angels' third-base coach between his Brewers and Red Sox jobs.

Roenicke is a career baseball man. He was drafted out of UCLA and played parts of eight seasons in the majors as a part-time outfielder for the Dodgers, Phillies, Giants, Padres, Reds and Mariners. Since his retirement, he's been coaching and managing both in the minors and the majors. In all, he's been in professional baseball for 43 years.

As bench coach, Roenicke was going to be in camp with the club anyway, so he will serve for some continuity for a team that won 108 games and the World Series in 2018, though last season was a huge step back. In the meantime, the Red Sox appear to continue their search to find a permanent manager for the future.

The Red Sox have had a busy February. They sent superstar Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers in a trade that was made official on Monday.