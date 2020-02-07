Red Sox will name Ron Roenicke manager once MLB investigation concludes, report says

The last team without a manager as spring training looms less than a week away is the Boston Red Sox, fresh off the sign stealing scandal causing a divorce between the club and 2018 World Series winning manager Alex Cora.

The Red Sox appear to have their replacement, though they are waiting on Major League Baseball.

Ron Roenicke will be named the next Red Sox manager, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, once MLB concludes its investigation into the Red Sox.

Roenicke, 63, has been the Red Sox bench coach the past two seasons. He has previous experience, as he managed the Brewers from 2011 until May 3, 2015. He posted winning records in three of his four full seasons in Milwaukee and won the NL Central at 96-66 in 2011.

He also was the Dodgers and Angels' third-base coach between his Brewers and Red Sox jobs.

Roenicke is a career baseball man. He was drafted out of UCLA and played parts of eight seasons in the majors as a part-time outfielder for the Dodgers, Phillies, Giants, Padres, Reds and Mariners. Since his retirement, he's been coaching and managing both in the minors and the majors. In all, he's been in professional baseball for 43 years.

The timing of this likely comes into play. As noted, pitchers and catchers report in less than a week and the Red Sox are waiting on MLB to announce the punishment(s) of the investigation. In the meantime, as bench coach, Roenicke was going to be in camp with the club anyway.

Roenicke will also serve for some continuity for a ballclub that won 108 games and the World Series in 2018, though last season was a huge step back.

Also, the Red Sox are in the midst of working through a trade that will send Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers.

It's a bit busy in Beantown these days. Once the dust settles, it appears Roenicke will be the skipper.