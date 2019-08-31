Red Sox work out free-agent starter Jhoulys Chacin, who could be a sensible addition despite slim postseason odds

The Boston Red Sox entered Saturday trailing in the wild card race by 5 1/2 games (and too far back in the American League to entertain the thought), giving them long odds of reaching the postseason -- let alone repeating as World Series champions. Nevertheless, the Red Sox appear interested in maximizing their September.

Take Friday's report from Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald that the Red Sox had worked out free-agent starter Jhoulys Chacin:

Free agent pitcher Jhoulys Chacin, recently released by the Brewers, is working out for the Red Sox. Just threw a bullpen for them here in Anaheim. — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) August 30, 2019

There's no indication yet as to whether or not the Red Sox intend to sign Chacin, but he would provide them with another veteran option for the season's final weeks. As Alex Speier of the Boston Globe noted, if the Red Sox are interested, they'd likely sign Chacin ahead of September to ensure he was eligible for the postseason:

RHP Jhoulys Chacin, a free agent after recently release by the Brewers, threw a bullpen session for the Red Sox that was watched by Dave Dombrowski and Alex Cora. The Sox wouldn’t sign him to a big league deal before 9/1, but could explore a minor league deal by 8/31 ... — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 31, 2019

Chacin, of course, has warts of his own and shouldn't be mistaken as a savior. He was released by the Milwaukee Brewers this week despite being on the injured list due to a strained lat. Chacin hadn't pitched well in 19 starts, compiling a 5.79 ERA (77 ERA+) in 88 2/3 innings for the Brewers. As we noted at the time of his designation, his trademark slider had missed fewer bats while opponents had batted .378 against his sinker. He used those two pitches more than 80 percent of the time.

Chacin wasn't expected to return from the shelf until mid-September, so it's unclear if he would be available to join the Red Sox rotation prior to then. If so, he could step into a Boston rotation that will be without Chris Sale for the rest of the year. Even with David Price expected back on Sunday, Boston could use the additional depth to close out the season.

Besides, signing Chacin would give the Red Sox an up-close look at a potential offseason target. That may not sound like much, but it could prove beneficial as the Red Sox attempt to patch up their rotation over the course of the winter.