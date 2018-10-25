Red Sox World Series: Andrew Benintendi's great leaping catch made for an incredible photo
The Red Sox outfielder delivered style and elegance on a big-time catch
Andrew Benintendi has had himself quite a start to the World Series. The 24-year-old Red Sox outfielder had four hits and one RBI in Boston's Game 1 victory, making him one of three players in Red Sox history with four or more hits in a World Series game.
During Wednesday's Game 2, Benintendi's biggest contribution came in the field. At the top of the fifth inning, Benintendi took away a leadoff hit (and potentially extra bases) from Brian Dozier when he made a fantastic leaping grab in front of the Green Monster in left field.
That catch from Benintendi had a little extra flair and style attached to it. It was a graceful piece of athleticism that allowed him to make the snag, and it turned out to be picture perfect. Literally.
The ol' Twitter machine had some fun with the fancy catch and its immense visual appeal, leading to a number of pretty humorous reactions following the play.
The catch brought so much pure elegance that it drew comparisons to ballet. That's when you know you've brought class to the game.
As beautiful and picturesque as it was, Benintendi's catch was also likely an important one for the Sox, who were down by one at the time. The grab prevented Dodgers from getting that leadoff man on, and David Price went on to have a 1-2-3 inning. Boston put up a three-spot in the bottom half of the inning to take a 4-2 lead.
