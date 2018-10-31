Red Sox World Series: Dodgers take out full-page ad to congratulate Boston on championship
The Dodgers have made two straight World Series, losing both
For the second year in a row, the Los Angeles Dodgers ran into an American League buzzsaw in the World Series. After losing to the Astros in seven games last year, they lost this year's championship to the unstoppable Red Sox in five games.
It has to be frustrating making two straight World Series appearances and having nothing to show for it, especially after the crazy year the Dodgers had, but they seem to be taking it in stride. The Dodgers pulled a full-page ad out of The Boston Globe to congratulate the Red Sox on their win and their season.
It's a cool, classy move -- but you have to think the Dodgers are pretty sick of it. The Red Sox had their parade on Wednesday, and the Dodgers would like to throw one of their own soon. They certainly have the talent for it, but they'll have to hope that if they do get back to the Fall Classic they'll be able to finish the job.
As we've seen the past two years, that's far easier said than done.
