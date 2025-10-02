A trip to the American League Division series is on the line when the Boston Red Sox meet the New York Yankees in Game 3 of their Wild Card Series on Thursday. Boston won the opener 3-1, before New York earned a 4-3 victory on Wednesday. The Red Sox (89-73), who finished third in the AL East, are 42-41 on the road, including the postseason. The Yankees (94-68), who were second in the division, are 51-32 on their home field in 2025.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in New York is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. The Red Sox have won 10 of 15 against the Yankees this season. New York is a -167 favorite on the money line (risk $167 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Yankees odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is 7.5.

Red Sox vs. Yankees money line Boston +139, New York -167 at DraftKings Sportsbook Red Sox vs. Yankees over/under 7.5 runs Red Sox vs. Yankees run line New York -1.5 (+133)

Why the Yankees can win

Right-hander Cam Schlittler (4-3, 2.96 ERA) is expected to take the mound for New York. The 24-year-old started 14 games this season, pitching 73 innings and allowing 58 hits and 31 walks, while striking out 84. He won three of his last four decisions, including a 6-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. In that game, he pitched seven innings, allowing two hits, no runs and one walk with nine strikeouts.

Among the Yankees' offensive leaders is right fielder Aaron Judge. In 152 regular-season games this season, Judge hit .331 with 30 doubles, two triples, 53 home runs and 114 RBI with 137 runs scored. He is 4-for-8 in the series with one RBI. Judge enters Game 3 with a seven-game hitting streak. In an 8-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 24, the AL MVP candidate was 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBI.

Why the Red Sox can win

With Lucas Giolito out for the rest of the year, Boston is expected to start rookie left-hander Connelly Early (1-2, 2.33 ERA). The 23-year-old was called up in September and has been impressive. In four starts, he has logged 19.1 innings, allowing 17 hits, six runs – five earned – with four walks and 29 strikeouts. In a 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, he pitched five innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and one walk, while striking out seven.

Shortstop Trevor Story has been on fire and is 4-for-9 in the series, including a homer and three RBI. The 10-year veteran had a solid regular season. In 157 games, he batted .263 with 29 doubles, 25 homers, 96 RBI and 31 stolen bases. He has hits in seven of the past nine games. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, he was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI and one run scored.

How to make Red Sox vs. Yankees picks

