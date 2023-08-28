The Boston Red Sox have called up one of their most exciting prospects. Shortstop/center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela has been called up along with utility man David Hamilton, according to The Athletic. Infielder Pablo Reyes was placed on the 10-day injured list and outfielder Wilyer Abreu was placed on the paternity list in corresponding moves.

Rafaela, 23 next month, is one of the most electrifying prospects in the minors. He is an outstanding defensive center fielder who still dabbles at shortstop, his original position, and he's hitting .302/.349/.520 with 20 home runs and 36 stolen bases in the minors this season. That includes a .312/.370/.618 line with 14 home runs in 48 Triple-A games.

Our R.J. Anderson ranked Rafaela the No. 3 prospect in Boston's system coming into the season. Here's his write-up:

Rafaela emerged during the 2022 season as one of the most intriguing prospects in the Red Sox organization. Though he was originally an infielder (and he continues to crosstrain on the dirt), he's become one of the better defensive outfielders in the minors over the last couple of years thanks to his good speed and feel for the position. Rafaela enjoyed a breakout season at the plate last season, batting .299/.342/.539 with 21 home runs and 28 stolen bases in 116 games split between High- and Double-A. He's displayed an ability to barrel balls consistently, and while he seldom walks, he offers more juice than you'd expect from his short, lean frame (MLB lists him at 5-foot-8, 152 pounds). He has a high ceiling and floor alike.

Trevor Story's return has solidified the shortstop position, though breakout speedster Jarren Duran is on the injured list, creating an opening in center fielder. Adam Duvall has played the position the last few games, though it's unlikely the Red Sox summoned Rafaela to sit on the bench. Odds are he will be in the lineup regularly in center field.

Hamilton went 4 for 29 (.138) during a stint with Boston earlier this season. He's hitting .243/.360/.445 in Triple-A and has stolen 119 bases in 139 attempts the last two years for a stellar 86% success rate. Hamilton can be an impact pinch-runner. Reyes has been a pleasant surprise with a .375/.395/.475 line against lefties. Abreu was called up last week and hit his first MLB homer Thursday.

The Red Sox have won 11 of their last 18 games and enter play Monday 4.5 games back of the third and final American League wild-card spot at 69-62. They open an important three-game home series against the Houston Astros on Monday night.