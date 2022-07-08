Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale will make his season debut on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Jen McCaffrey. He had missed the first half of the 2022 campaign because of a right rib stress fracture.

Sale, 33, made four starts on the minor-league side as part of a rehab assignment. He amassed a 2.38 ERA and a 3.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 11 innings in those outings. He also made headlines earlier this week when he was captured on video trashing a television in the dugout tunnel.

"I acted like an idiot last night and I've acted like an idiot before," Sale said after the incident. "I've done it in the dugout and I've been told through the years, 'Hey, take it to the tunnel.'"

Previously one of the best and most reliable pitchers in the majors, Sale has been limited by his body in recent years. In March 2020, he underwent Tommy John surgery, a procedure that also wiped out a good chunk of his 2021 season. His next start will be only his 10th since then. In nine appearances last season, he compiled a 3.16 ERA (149 ERA+) and a 4.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Red Sox will undoubtedly be pleased to have Sale back in the rotation. As it stands, the Red Sox have an entire rotation and more on the injured list. In addition to Sale, Boston is operating without Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, James Paxton, Michael Wacha, and Garrett Whitlock. The Red Sox have had to turn to the likes of Josh Winckowski, Brayan Bello, and Connor Seabold to fill out their starting five.

Nevertheless, the Red Sox have remained competitive. They'll enter Friday night's game against the New York Yankees at 45-38, putting them a half-game behind the Rays for second in the American League East. The Red Sox are tied with the Minnesota Twins for the third best run differential in the league.