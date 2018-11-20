Red Sox's David Price, Braves' Jonny Venters win 2018 Comeback Player of the Year Awards
Price wound up playing a big role in the Red Sox's championship run
Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price and Atlanta Braves left-hander Jonny Venters have been named, respectively, AL and NL Comeback Player of the Year.
Price in 2017 made just 11 starts and worked a total of 74 2/3 innings thanks to injury. This past season, however, Price had 30 starts and more than 176 innings pitched with a 122 ERA+ and 3.54 K/BB ratio. As well, Price came up huge in the ALCS and World Series en route to Boston's title.
As for Venters, the reliever coming into this year hadn't pitched at the major-league level since 2012. In the interim, he underwent Tommy John surgery for the second and third times in his career. It was enough that Venters even returned to the highest level at all, but on top of all that he pitched well. In a combined 34 1/3 innings for the Rays and Braves, Venters put up an ERA of 3.67 with three saves. He also made two appearances against the Dodgers in the NLDS.
Via MLB, here are the past winners of the awards:
Year
American League
National League
2005
Jason Giambi, NYY
Ken Griffey Jr., CIN
2006
Jim Thome, CWS
Nomar Garciaparra, LAD
2007
Carlos Peña, TB
Dmitri Young, WSH
2008
Cliff Lee, CLE
Brad Lidge, PHI
2009
Aaron Hill, TOR
Chris Carpenter, STL
2010
Francisco Liriano, MIN
Tim Hudson, ATL
2011
Jacoby Ellsbury, BOS
Lance Berkman, STL
2012
Fernando Rodney, TB
Buster Posey, SF
2013
Mariano Rivera, NYY
Francisco Liriano, PIT
2014
Chris Young, SEA
Casey McGehee, MIA
2015
Prince Fielder, TEX
Matt Harvey, NYM
2016
Rick Porcello, BOS
Anthony Rendon, WSH
2017
Mike Moustakas, KC
Greg Holland, COL
Each team has one player nominated for the Comeback Player of the Year award, and from those 30 candidates the beat reporters from MLB.com select a winner for each league.
-
