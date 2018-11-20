Red Sox's David Price, Braves' Jonny Venters win 2018 Comeback Player of the Year Awards

Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price and Atlanta Braves left-hander Jonny Venters have been named, respectively, AL and NL Comeback Player of the Year.

Price in 2017 made just 11 starts and worked a total of 74 2/3 innings thanks to injury. This past season, however, Price had 30 starts and more than 176 innings pitched with a 122 ERA+ and 3.54 K/BB ratio. As well, Price came up huge in the ALCS and World Series en route to Boston's title.

As for Venters, the reliever coming into this year hadn't pitched at the major-league level since 2012. In the interim, he underwent Tommy John surgery for the second and third times in his career. It was enough that Venters even returned to the highest level at all, but on top of all that he pitched well. In a combined 34 1/3 innings for the Rays and Braves, Venters put up an ERA of 3.67 with three saves. He also made two appearances against the Dodgers in the NLDS.

Via MLB, here are the past winners of the awards:

Each team has one player nominated for the Comeback Player of the Year award, and from those 30 candidates the beat reporters from MLB.com select a winner for each league.