Red Sox's David Price, Braves' Jonny Venters win 2018 Comeback Player of the Year Awards

Price wound up playing a big role in the Red Sox's championship run

Major League Baseball on Tuesday announced Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price and Atlanta Braves left-hander Jonny Venters have been named, respectively, AL and NL Comeback Player of the Year. 

Price in 2017 made just 11 starts and worked a total of 74 2/3 innings thanks to injury. This past season, however, Price had 30 starts and more than 176 innings pitched with a 122 ERA+ and 3.54 K/BB ratio. As well, Price came up huge in the ALCS and World Series en route to Boston's title.

As for Venters, the reliever coming into this year hadn't pitched at the major-league level since 2012. In the interim, he underwent Tommy John surgery for the second and third times in his career. It was enough that Venters even returned to the highest level at all, but on top of all that he pitched well. In a combined 34 1/3 innings for the Rays and Braves, Venters put up an ERA of 3.67 with three saves. He also made two appearances against the Dodgers in the NLDS. 

Via MLB, here are the past winners of the awards: 

Year

American League

National League

2005

Jason Giambi, NYY

Ken Griffey Jr., CIN

2006

Jim Thome, CWS

Nomar Garciaparra, LAD

2007

Carlos Peña, TB

Dmitri Young, WSH

2008

Cliff Lee, CLE

Brad Lidge, PHI

2009

Aaron Hill, TOR

Chris Carpenter, STL

2010

Francisco Liriano, MIN

Tim Hudson, ATL

2011

Jacoby Ellsbury, BOS

Lance Berkman, STL

2012

Fernando Rodney, TB

Buster Posey, SF

2013

Mariano Rivera, NYY

Francisco Liriano, PIT

2014

Chris Young, SEA

Casey McGehee, MIA

2015

Prince Fielder, TEX

Matt Harvey, NYM

2016

Rick Porcello, BOS

Anthony Rendon, WSH

2017

Mike Moustakas, KC

Greg Holland, COL

Each team has one player nominated for the Comeback Player of the Year award, and from those 30 candidates the beat reporters from MLB.com select a winner for each league. 

