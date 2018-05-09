Red Sox's David Price diagnosed with mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome, should avoid DL

Red Sox left-hander David Price has been dealing with numbness in his pitching hand of late, and the team was concerned enough to send him for an MRI. Fortunately, Price is not seriously injured.

On Wednesday, Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that Price has been diagnosed with a mild case of carpal tunnel syndrome, a common and usually treatable nerve condition, and will avoid the disabled list. While Price will not pitch in the ongoing series against the Yankees, the team hopes he'll be recovered in time to start on Saturday with the Blue Jays. They'll know more following a Thursday bullpen session.

Regardless of when Price next takes the mound, he and the Sox will be hoping for better results now that he has a firm diagnosis. He started 2018 in vintage form, as he worked seven scoreless innings in each of his first two starts. Since then, however, Price has allowed 24 runs and issued 13 walks in 23 innings spread across five starts.

In the event that Price isn't ready to return by the weekend, the club has some forthcoming flexibility. Right-hander Steven Wright is slated to return from suspension on May 14.