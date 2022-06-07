The Boston Red Sox will enter Tuesday with a winning record for the first time this season since April 19 thanks to a shutout by Michael Wacha and a 1-0 win (box score) on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, who, in turn, extended their losing streak to 12.

Wacha, 30 years old, entered the night with a 2.43 ERA (172 ERA+) and a 1.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his first eight starts this season. He improved upon those marks on Monday, holding the Angels to no runs on three hits and a walk over nine innings. His seasonal ERA is now down to 1.99 as a result.

The game's only run was scored in the second inning, when Christian Vázquez plated Alex Verdugo on a single. (A fielding error subsequently allowed Vázquez to advance to third base.)

Noah Syndergaard, who started for the Angels, registered a quality start as well. He pitched six innings, allowing one run on five hits and a walk. He also struck out three batters on 99 pitches.

The Red Sox entered the evening with a 27-27 record on the season. As mentioned in the introduction, this is their first time above .500 since two weeks into the season.

The Angels, meanwhile, have now established the longest losing streak in the majors this season, having dropped 12 in a row. The previous high (or low, depending on the perspective) belonged to the Cincinnati Reds, who lost 11 in a row earlier this season. The Angels were 27-17 as of May 24. They've yet to win a game since, however, dropping them outside of the American League playoff picture.

Mike Trout, in the midst of the worst slump of his career, did reach base twice on Monday. He singled in the first inning and then later drew a walk in the seventh.

The Red Sox and Angels will continue their four-game series on Tuesday.