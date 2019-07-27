Red Sox's Mookie Betts homers three times against Yankees and helps make MLB history

The Red Sox thumped the visiting Yankees again at Fenway on Friday night

One night after ritually abusing the Yankees by a score 19-3 at Fenway, the Red Sox kept it going with a 10-4 win over the AL East leaders (box score). 

Central to those efforts was Boston outfielder and reigning AL MVP Mookie Betts, who blasted the Yankees for three home runs. Betts' fifth career three-homer game also occasioned MLB history: 

Home runs are flying like never before in MLB, and as evidence of that claim we've had, yes, four straight days of three-homer games. Here's a look at all of them: 

Betts, by the way, is now just one shy of the all-time record for three-homer games (six, by Sammy Sosa and Johnny Mize). Bear in mind that Betts is still just 26 years of age. Betts, in addition to playing excellent defense and running the bases with aplomb, is now slashing .289/.399/.507 with 18 homers. He also had an RBI double in this one, which gave him 14 total bases for the contest. His Red Sox remain just a half-game behind the Rays for the second wild-card position in the AL.

As for the Yankees, this sums up the state of their rotation lately: 

Lucky for them, the July 31 trade deadline is right around the bend. 

