Red Sox's Mookie Betts robs home run with great catch and Astros fans wanted no part of interfering it
They've learned their lesson after that fan interference call in Game 4
Fool Astros fans once, shame on you. Fool them twice ... well, that's not going to happen.
Following a controversial (and, ultimately, very impactful) fan interference ruling in right field during Wednesday's ALCS Game 4 in Houston, Astros fans made sure to be on their best behavior during Thursday's 4-1 loss the Red Sox in Game 5.
When a ball was hit to deep right field --nearly the same spot as the previous night's incident -- fans in the first row made sure to be extra cautious that they weren't interfering with Mookie Betts' ability to play the ball.
Not only did they keep their hands behind the fence, they put them up in clear displays of innocence.
That play was eerily similar to the one seen in the night before, which resulted in a potential two-run, game-tying homer being wiped out for Jose Altuve and Houston. It was very costly for the Astros, especially considering the Red Sox were able to escape the inning without allowing a run, and would go on to win by a final score of 8-6.
Here's a look at the difference between the two plays.
Think they learned their lesson?
Unfortunately for those 'Stros fans, their good behavior on the deja vu play Thursday night still didn't net a positive result for the home team. Betts was able to make a nice leaping catch to record the out just feet in front of the wall.
