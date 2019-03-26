Red Sox's Rick Porcello stays in spring training game after getting hit in head by line drive

Boston Red Sox right-hander Rick Porcello escaped serious injury when a line drive hit him on the side of his head during Monday's spring training game against the Chicago Cubs.

In the second inning, a comebacker off the bat of Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras struck Porcello, sending him falling on his stomach. But Porcello was quick to get back on his feet -- he got up before the ball landed in the outfield.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and trainer Brad Pearson rushed out to the mound to check on him, but Porcello insisted that he was fine. He even appeared to crack a smile. After a couple of warmup pitches, Porcello stayed in the game.

All smiles pic.twitter.com/ZY7IJHG7Zg — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) March 26, 2019