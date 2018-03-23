Red Sox's Wright suspended under domestic violence policy while Twins' Sano avoids suspension

Friday afternoon, Major League Baseball released a ruling on two cases they had been examining under its domestic violence policy. Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright was suspended for 15 games while Twins third baseman Miguel Sano avoided suspension due to what MLB said was "insufficient evidence."

The more high-profile case here was Sano, who is coming off an All-Star season and the allegations in late December were lengthy and detailed from a photographer who often worked Twins games in Target Field.

Here is the official MLB statement in regard to the Sano case in full:

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into an assault allegation made against Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sanó. The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 20 individuals, including Sanó and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, including communication records. At the conclusion of the investigation, the Office of the Commissioner found that there was insufficient evidence to support a disciplinary determination against Sanó, due to conflicting and inconsistent witness accounts and the absence of contemporaneous substantiation. Barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not impose discipline on Sanó in connection with the alleged incident.

The Twins released the following statement:

"The Minnesota Twins fully support the joint MLB-MLBPA policy which governs serious matters of this nature. The Twins are pleased that the Commissioner's Office has concluded its investigation with respect to Miguel Sano. Miguel can now return his sole focus to the season ahead. Per team protocol, the Twins will not comment further on this matter."

As far as baseball goes, Sano is cleared to go when the 2018 season begins on Thursday, March 29. Expect him to be playing third and hitting third against the Orioles in Baltimore for the opener.

When it comes to Wright, back on Dec. 10 he was arrested at his home in Tennessee on charges of domestic violence. The Wright family attorney at the time issued the following statement at that time:

On Friday night, Steven was arrested at our home following a verbal argument, and the police charged him with domestic assault. Although he said things he deeply regrets, he did not raise his hand at anyone during the incident, and the situation was purely emotional. We are working together as a family to make our relationships stronger, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we do so.

Later in the offseason, Wright reiterated that he wasn't physically abusive with his wife and it was purely a verbal altercation (full story from CBS Boston here). Regardless, MLB has given Wright a 15-game suspension without pay.

Here's the official announcement from MLB:

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright has accepted a 15-game suspension without pay for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Wright will begin serving his 15-game suspension whenever he is placed on the Red Sox' Active List. Wright has agreed not to appeal this discipline. Wright is eligible to continue to participate in all Spring Training activities prior to Opening Day.



Commissioner Manfred issued the following statement regarding the discipline:



"My office has completed its investigation into the events leading up to Steven Wright's arrest on the evening of December 8, 2017. Mr. Wright cooperated with the investigation. While it is clear that Mr. Wright regrets what transpired that evening, takes full responsibility for his actions, and has committed himself to the treatment and counseling components of the Policy, I have concluded that Mr. Wright's conduct on December 8th violated the Policy and warrants discipline.



"In addition to serving a 15-game suspension, Mr. Wright has agreed to speak to other players about what he has learned through this process, and to donate time and money to local organizations aimed at the prevention of, and the treatment of victims of, domestic violence."

Take particular note of the "Active List" part above. Wright is currently working his way back from knee surgery and needs to be placed on the Red Sox active roster before he can served the suspension. He was previously listed as doubtful to be ready for opening day.

Wright is part of a group of depth arms for the rotation with both Drew Pomeranz (the Red Sox's fourth starter) and Eduardo Rodriguez (fifth) ailing as we head toward the season.