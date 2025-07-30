The Cincinnati Reds have acquired third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pittsburgh Pirates in advance of Thursday's Major League Baseball trade deadline, ESPN reports. In return the Pirates will receive lefty reliever Taylor Rogers and shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura.

Hayes, 28, is a standout defender at the hot corner, but this season he's struggled badly at the plate. In 100 games for Pittsburgh this season, Hayes has a slash line of .236/.279/.290 (59 OPS+) with just two home runs. He struggled at similar levels in 2024, but Hayes enjoyed a productive 2023 at the plate. For his career, he has an OPS+ of 86 across parts of six MLB seasons.

The 2023 Gold Glove winner is under contract through the 2029 season with a club option for 2030. He's owed the balance of a $7 million salary for this season and owed at least $36 million over the remainder of his contract. If his 2030 option is exercised, the remaining commitment increases to $42 million.

The Reds have struggled to get adequate production from third base this season, giving innings to Santiago Espinal, Jeimer Candelario, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Gavin Lux and others. In recent games, Noelvi Marte has manned the position. While he's been a productive hitter this season, he can be deployed at other positions. If nothing else, Hayes will give Cincinnati a defensive upgrade at the position.

On the Pirates' side of things, the veteran Rogers has a 2.45 ERA in 40 appearances this season. He's in the final year of his contract. Stafura, 20, is a former second-round draft pick out of a New York high school. He's slashed .254/.379/.398 across parts of three minor-league seasons with 59 stolen bases and 135 walks in 193 career games as a professional. He's spent 2025 in the Low-A Florida State League.

The Pirates are in last place in the National League Central and have thus established themselves as sellers. The Reds, meantime, entered Wednesday with a record of 56-52 and three games back of the Padres for the third and final wild card spot in the NL.