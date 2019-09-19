Reds' Amir Garrett runs off field in hilarious fashion to avoid confrontation with Cubs' Kyle Schwarber

Controlling emotions was not something that Amir Garrett did well with earlier this season when he attempted to fight the entire Pittsburgh Pirates dugout. However, as he found himself in a similar situation at the conclusion of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs, the Cincinnati Reds reliever kept his cool.

Garrett ended the game by striking out Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber and he celebrated by pounding his chest. Schwarber took offense to that and began barking in Garrett's direction. Instead of sticking around for a verbal battle, Garrett made a mad dash for the Reds dugout and refused to get involved in another hostile situation.

Garrett had entered the game for the lefty-lefty matchup against Schwarber and was able to strike out Schwarber on just four pitches. Schwarber did admit after the game that he probably shouldn't have reacted to Garrett's antics.

"I was frustrated, obviously," Schwarber said. "Got the best of me. Whatever it is, I've seen it too many times. I shouldn't have reacted."

Garrett didn't mean any ill will towards Schwarber and appeared to be happy to record the out. After all, the lefty reliever has gone through a rough patch of late, as he had surrendered three runs in his last two appearances prior to Wednesday.

"To be honest, I don't know why he was upset," Garrett added. "I've been going through a little rough patch. For me to get a big out like that, he's a great hitter. It's nothing new. It's not like something I'm just starting to do. I'm passionate.

"I don't know why he was yelling at me. He got it. He's a tough guy. He can handle that battle. I just wanted to show kids that if you're provoked, you can turn the other cheek and that's what I did. He was upset. That's on him. I did all I can to defuse the situation and I think I handled it well."

Garrett currently has a 5-3 record to go along with a 3.21 ERA and 75 strikeouts on the season. He looked like a completely different person than the one mixed up in a brawl earlier this season. He diffused this situation, but just happened to do it in hilarious fashion.