Reds' Aristides Aquino homers again to set yet another record

On Friday night, Aquino hit his 12th home run since being called up on Aug. 1

The Reds took on the increasingly miserable Pirates on Friday night in Pittsburgh (CIN-PIT GameTracker), and Cincy rookie slugger Aristides Aquino didn't take long to once again go yard. Color-television footage forthcoming: 

(Yes, those are the Spy vs. Spy uniforms of Players' Weekend you see above.) Yep, that's Aquino's 12th home run in just his 22nd career game played. Suffice it to say, that's a magma-hot start to the 25-year-old's career, and he's made plenty of history along the way. He added another notch with this one: 

And soon enough he's very likely to be on top of this list all by himself: 

As of that 12th blast, Aquino is slashing .324/.395/.868 this season. Prior to his call-up, he pretty well destroyed Triple-A pitching thanks in part to some changes to his stance and swing. While Aquino probably won't continue this torrid pace -- who could? -- his power's legit, and he's a key long-term piece for the Reds. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

