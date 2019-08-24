Reds' Aristides Aquino homers again to set yet another record

The Reds took on the increasingly miserable Pirates on Friday night in Pittsburgh (CIN-PIT GameTracker), and Cincy rookie slugger Aristides Aquino didn't take long to once again go yard. Color-television footage forthcoming:

That's "PJ's" (@Aristide_Aquino) 12th HR since his debut on August 1. That's the most in MLB over that span. pic.twitter.com/OTsvDUALJQ — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 23, 2019

(Yes, those are the Spy vs. Spy uniforms of Players' Weekend you see above.) Yep, that's Aquino's 12th home run in just his 22nd career game played. Suffice it to say, that's a magma-hot start to the 25-year-old's career, and he's made plenty of history along the way. He added another notch with this one:

Per @EliasSports, Aristides Aquino has established modern Major League records for home runs in a player's first 12 career games (8), first 14 career games (9), first 16 career games (10), first 17 career games (11) and now first 22 career games (12). — Reds Media Relations (@RedsPR) August 23, 2019

And soon enough he's very likely to be on top of this list all by himself:

Most HR through 100 career PA

(since 1900)



12 Aristides Aquino (77 career PA thru 2nd inning tonight)

12 Will Smith

12 Rhys Hoskins

11 Gary Sánchez

11 Shane Spencer — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 23, 2019

As of that 12th blast, Aquino is slashing .324/.395/.868 this season. Prior to his call-up, he pretty well destroyed Triple-A pitching thanks in part to some changes to his stance and swing. While Aquino probably won't continue this torrid pace -- who could? -- his power's legit, and he's a key long-term piece for the Reds.