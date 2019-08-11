Reds' Aristides Aquino launches three homers against Cubs, ties record with seven homers in first 10 MLB games

The massive three-team trade with the Indians and Padres did more than send Trevor Bauer to the Cincinnati Reds. Shipping out Yasiel Puig allowed the Reds to call up slugger Aristides Aquino, who authored a .299/.356/.636 batting line with 28 home runs in 78 Triple-A games.

The 25-year-old Aquino is certainly making the most of his opportunity. He took a three-game home run streak into Saturday night's game against the Cubs (GameTracker), and extended it with a three-homer game. Aquino took Kyle Hendricks deep twice and reliever Dillon Maples once. He managed to hit the three homers in three consecutive innings (2-3-4) too.

Here is Aquino's third home run of the night:

Saturday's three homers give Aquino seven home runs on the season, tying Trevor Story's record for the most home runs through 10 MLB games. Here are the players with the most home runs through their first 10 career games:

It should be noted Aquino did play one game with the Reds last season. Saturday night is his ninth game with the team this year. Cincinnati non-tendered Aquino over the winter to get him off the 40-man roster, then re-signed him to a minor-league contract. He was a free agent and could've signed with any team.

MLB.com does not rank Aquino among Cincinnati's top 30 prospects, but prospect rankings are subjective, and his Triple-A performance is hard to ignore. Franmil Reyes, who went to Cleveland in the Bauer-Puig deal, never appeared on any top prospect lists, but his power made him a coveted player.

Aquino is the 16th player with a three-homer game this year (Nelson Cruz has two) and the second Red, joining Derek Dietrich. There have been 17 three-homer games already this season, the third most in a single-season in baseball history. There were 22 three-homer games in 2001 and 19 in 2016.