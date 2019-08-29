Reds' Aristides Aquino sets MLB record for most home runs in first 100 plate appearances

Reds rookie superdestroyer Aristides Aquino entered Wednesday night's game against the Marlins (CIN-MIA GameTracker) sitting on 99 career plate appearances. That's significant because he came in tied for the most home runs in MLB history through a hitter's first 100 plate appearances, and he had one shot to own the record all by himself. Here's what he did with that one shot:

27 career games.



13 HR.



Another record for The Punisher. pic.twitter.com/PxStUKwqg2 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 28, 2019

That one left the bat at a sizzling 111.7 mph and traveled 418 feet. As noted, that makes 13 home runs in Aquino's first 100 plate appearances. Now for the updated relevant leaderboard:

Most HR through 100 career PA

(since 1900)



13 Aristides Aquino (13th HR came in 100th PA)

12 Will Smith

12 Rhys Hoskins

11 Gary Sánchez

11 Shane Spencer — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 28, 2019

That's also the most home runs ever through a player's first 27 games, but that doesn't roll off the tongue quite the same way. That also puts Aquino in rarified franchise air:

Aristides Aquino is the first @Reds player with 13+ HR in a calendar month since 1999 (Greg Vaughn, Sept/Oct). pic.twitter.com/DFGWfh3EIM — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 28, 2019

Vaughn that month hit 16 home runs in 32 games/143 plate appearances, and Aquino after Wednesday night will get four more cracks at that particular record, including a Saturday doubleheader against the Cardinals on the final day of August.

With that blast above, the 25-year-old Aquino is now batting .315/.384/.787 on the season. He's always had power, and a reworking of his stance and swing during spring training unlocked something. He destroyed Triple-A this year, and as you can see he's been doing the same since his promotion to Cincy.