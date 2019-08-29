Reds' Aristides Aquino sets MLB record for most home runs in first 100 plate appearances
It's been an incredible start to Aquino's career in the majors
Reds rookie superdestroyer Aristides Aquino entered Wednesday night's game against the Marlins (CIN-MIA GameTracker) sitting on 99 career plate appearances. That's significant because he came in tied for the most home runs in MLB history through a hitter's first 100 plate appearances, and he had one shot to own the record all by himself. Here's what he did with that one shot:
That one left the bat at a sizzling 111.7 mph and traveled 418 feet. As noted, that makes 13 home runs in Aquino's first 100 plate appearances. Now for the updated relevant leaderboard:
That's also the most home runs ever through a player's first 27 games, but that doesn't roll off the tongue quite the same way. That also puts Aquino in rarified franchise air:
Vaughn that month hit 16 home runs in 32 games/143 plate appearances, and Aquino after Wednesday night will get four more cracks at that particular record, including a Saturday doubleheader against the Cardinals on the final day of August.
With that blast above, the 25-year-old Aquino is now batting .315/.384/.787 on the season. He's always had power, and a reworking of his stance and swing during spring training unlocked something. He destroyed Triple-A this year, and as you can see he's been doing the same since his promotion to Cincy.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Wednesday: Brewers salvage one
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Indians' Carrasco set for MLB return
The veteran right-hander figures to work out of the bullpen, at least for the time being
-
Top Picks: Huge 'dog among MLB best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Frazier likely to rejoin Yanks in Sept.
Frazier has been passed over for call-ups on multiple occasions since his demotion in June
-
How Darvish found his command
Darvish has 72 strikeouts and three walks since the All-Star break
-
The Biebers now have matching jerseys
It's Bieber fever all around