Just 24 hours after Pete Rose was removed from MLB's ineligible list, the Cincinnati Reds celebrated his career. The franchise held "Pete Rose Night" at Great American Ball Park for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

On Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Rose, "Shoeless" Joe Jackson and several other deceased baseball players were being removed from the league's permanently ineligible list. As a result, Rose now has a chance to get into the Hall of Fame beginning in December 2027.

Pete Rose, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson reinstated from MLB's permanently ineligible list: Next stop, Hall of Fame? Dayn Perry

"Pete Rose Night" was a previously planned promotion by the Reds, but it's unclear how much of the festivities were going to be held prior to Tuesday's announcement. The Reds wore No. 14 warm-up shirts before Wednesday's game, and they also played a three-minute tribute video honoring Rose.

All fans in attendance received a Rose replica road jersey upon entrance into the ballpark. Reds fans even gave Rose a standing ovation prior to first pitch to honor the league's all-time hits leader.

The Reds also posted image on their X account displaying a large amount of red roses placed around Rose's statue outside of Great American Ball Park.

The Reds retired Rose's iconic No. 14 in 2016 after receiving permission to do so from MLB.

Rose received a lifetime ban from the league in 1989 when it was discovered that Rose bet on the Reds while serving as the team's manager in the late 1980s.

Batting Around: Do Pete Rose and 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson belong in the Hall of Fame? Mike Axisa

Former MLB commissioner Bud Selig even reportedly made Rose an offer to be removed from the ineligible list if he admitted to betting on baseball. However, Rose didn't come clean until 2004 and ultimately apologized for his actions a few years later.

Betting on baseball wasn't Rose's only transgression. In 2010 he was accused of using corked bats, and a Florida man admitted he made the bats for Rose in a 2020 interview.

In addition, a Cincinnati woman revealed in federal court she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 or 15 years old. The relationship had allegedly begun in 1973 when Rose was playing for the Reds. Rose was never charged with statutory rape due to the statute of limitations expiring.