Reds hire new manager, sign Cincinnati native David Bell to three-year deal

The Cincinnati Reds on Sunday announced that they've hired David Bell as the team's next manager.

Bell, 46, has agreed to a three-year contract through the 2021 season that includes a club option for 2022. He'll be introduced during a Monday press conference. He replaces Jim Riggleman, who assumed the interim manager role 18 games into the 2018 season.

Bell is a Cincinnati native and the son of current Reds executive Buddy Bell. David Bell spent parts of 12 seasons as a major-league infielder for six different teams. Since his playing days, Bell worked in the Reds' player development system, served as Mike Matheny's bench coach in St. Louis, and last season served as vice-president of player development for the Giants.

Bell inherits a Reds team that's averaged 95 losses per season over the last four years, hasn't made the postseason since 2013, and hasn't won a postseason series since 1995.