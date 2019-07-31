Reds' Jesse Winker informed of Yasiel Puig trade by fans during game
Puig was traded during the Cincinnati Reds game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday
In the 24-hour news cycle, information travels fast to say the least.
During Tuesday's game between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig was reportedly traded to the Cleveland Indians in a three-team deal that netted the Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. In between innings, a fan took it upon himself to inform Reds outfielder Jesse Winker that Puig had been shipped to the Indians.
Winker asked the fan what the details of the trade were before jogging away from the wall to take his place in right field. It's unclear whether Winked actually believed that the fan was telling the truth about the trade.
The deal sent Puig, Scott Moss, Franmil Reyes, Logan Allen, and Victor Nova to the Indians. Bauer went to the Reds and Taylor Trammell got shipped to the San Diego Padres.
Obviously, the three-team trade wasn't the only high-profile situation that Puig found himself involved in on Tuesday evening. In the ninth inning, Amir Garrett was removed from the game and made a beeline for the Pirates dugout, which resulted in an all-out brawl.
During the melee, Puig showed his fiery side when he attempted to get to Pirates pitcher Kyle Crick and had to be restrained by teammates on several occasions. This came after the trade had been reported, so Puig was technically sticking up for former teammates at that point.
In his lone season with the Reds, Puig is hitting .252 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs.
