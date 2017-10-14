Reds' Joey Votto attends visitation for 6-year-old fan who lost life to cancer

Back in August, Reds superstar Joey Votto befriended a six-year-old fan named Walter "Superbuz" Herbert. Herbert was battling a form of pediatric cancer and got to meet Votto and other Reds players during the summer.

Here is Votto hitting a home run on August 31, and giving Herbert a high-five and the home run bat on his way back to the dugout. Votto also gave him a jersey as well.

According to WLWT-TV in Cincinnati, Superbubz passed away last week following his long fight with cancer. And when visitation services were held Thursday evening, Votto was among those in attendance. Here's more from WLWT-TV:

A family friend tells WLWT that Votto refused an offer to move to the front of the line, and brought flowers for the child's parents. ... In his final days, (Herbert) lived out his dreams -- spending time graduating high school, spending time with the Cincinnati Bengals, FC Cincinnati, becoming a police officer for a day and numerous other adventures throughout the tri-state.

"These are the days you remember when you have the bad days," said Wally Herbert, Superbubz's father, back in August when Votto gave him the bat and jersey. That Votto attended the boy's visitation tells you Herbert meant something special to him as well.